Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Tops $45.86 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $45.86 million and approximately $441,940.88 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,962,104 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

