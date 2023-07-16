Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0523

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $50.30 million and approximately $700,845.46 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020679 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,375.02 or 1.00001646 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05220105 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $912,524.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

