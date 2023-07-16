O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $936.25.

ORLY opened at $961.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $931.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $874.48. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $665.45 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

