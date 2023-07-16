Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Otsuka from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Otsuka Trading Down 1.2 %

Otsuka stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. 21,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

