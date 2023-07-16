Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODDS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $859,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF ( NASDAQ:ODDS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 46.22% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

