PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. 12,202,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,820,104. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

