Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Peninsula Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 83,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

