Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Peninsula Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 83,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About Peninsula Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peninsula Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.