Penobscot Wealth Management Sells 802 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Penobscot Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 2.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,522,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,907,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

