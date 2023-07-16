Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Short Interest Update

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 231 ($2.97) to GBX 226 ($2.91) in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Petershill Partners stock remained flat at $2.01 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01. Petershill Partners has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.