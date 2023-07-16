Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Phoenix Motor Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Phoenix Motor has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 241.93%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.