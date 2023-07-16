Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 964,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 751,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11,280.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 523,773 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $10,544,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

