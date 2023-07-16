PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Up 43.3% in June

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,531. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.