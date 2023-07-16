Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Head to Head Review

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 2.31% 42.57% 8.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of European Wax Center shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $207.35 million 5.66 $7.28 million $0.11 170.02

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and European Wax Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinelawn Cemetery and European Wax Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 3 2 0 2.40

European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

