Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.33.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $208.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

