Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Update

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock remained flat at $3.02 during trading on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2023 includes interests in 246 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

