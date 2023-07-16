PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Up 3.5 %
PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $398.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
