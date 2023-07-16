PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Up 3.5 %

PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $398.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PolyMet Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

