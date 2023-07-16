PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,307. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 228,217 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 265,988 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $5,948,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerSchool Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,097. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

