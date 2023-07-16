Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Update

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

PSGFF stock remained flat at 0.29 during trading on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 1-year low of 0.29 and a 1-year high of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.43.

About Precious Shipping Public

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ores and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

