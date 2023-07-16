Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $10,199,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.94 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 504.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
