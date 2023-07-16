Presearch Hits Market Cap of $12.77 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and $82,345.70 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

