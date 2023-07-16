Prom (PROM) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Prom has a market capitalization of $71.82 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00012991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,308.25 or 1.00051289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.93739149 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,793,983.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.