Prom (PROM) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Prom has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00012905 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $71.42 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020584 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,326.77 or 1.00009037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.93739149 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,793,983.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

