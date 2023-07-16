ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 114.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

