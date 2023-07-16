Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $91.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

