PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 358.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PPERY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 63,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,435. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

