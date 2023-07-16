PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 358.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PPERY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 63,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,435. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
