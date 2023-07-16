PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in June

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:PUTKY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.42. 37,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $48.33.

PT United Tractors Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $6.6101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a yield of 17.41%. PT United Tractors Tbk’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation.

