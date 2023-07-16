PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS PTNDY remained flat at $21.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.