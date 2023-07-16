Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUMSY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Puma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $864.25.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

