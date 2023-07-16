PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:PURE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.10.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 247.89% and a negative return on equity of 151.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.