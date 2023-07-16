Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised by Analyst

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

