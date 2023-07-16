Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Waste Management, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.