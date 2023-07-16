Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in June

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QABSY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

