Quantum (QUA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.23

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.49 and approximately $13.23 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,350.98 or 1.00011545 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.