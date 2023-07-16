QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $344.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,262.24 or 0.99988694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00120929 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $205.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

