QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $16.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research downgraded QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $8.97 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $485.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

