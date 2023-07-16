QUINT Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $584.71 million and $68,516.58 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

