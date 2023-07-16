Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,466,100 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 12,378,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 835.8 days.

Rakuten Group Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:RKUNF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

