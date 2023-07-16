Raymond James Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -142.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $73.67.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $14,519,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $13,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

