Raymond James Raises MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTYFF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

