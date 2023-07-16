Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $61,217.65 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $61,217.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,520,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,813,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $65,660.15.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $154,540.30.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $45,224.65.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $52,688.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $14.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $59,005,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,703,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.