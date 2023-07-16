Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of RGBP traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of 3.79. Regen BioPharma has a 52 week low of 1.25 and a 52 week high of 19.71.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regen BioPharma
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.