Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.