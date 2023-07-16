Reviewing Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) and Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Krung Thai Bank Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 27.28% 10.87% 1.24% Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and Krung Thai Bank Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Krung Thai Bank Public 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.00%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Krung Thai Bank Public.

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Krung Thai Bank Public pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 143.5%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Krung Thai Bank Public pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Krung Thai Bank Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Krung Thai Bank Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 1.90 $54.81 million $3.43 6.59 Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A N/A $2.51 0.22

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Krung Thai Bank Public. Krung Thai Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats Krung Thai Bank Public on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services. The company also provides SME loans for small and medium businesses; and international business loans. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services comprising cash management services, such as collection, liquidity management, and transfer and payment services; fixed deposit and current accounts; foreign currency and term deposits; cards; Fx, interest rate, commodity, equity, and credit derivatives; financial advisory, underwriting, and selling agent services for products offered through the equity capital markets; financial advisory services related to merger and acquisition transactions; project finance advisory and feasibility study services, as well as e-banking services; and investment solutions, such as government and corporate bonds, structured notes, and investment units. The company provides its products and services through a network of branches in Thailand and various centers internationally. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

