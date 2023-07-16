Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. 3,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $61.36.

Rheinmetall Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.6404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.48. Rheinmetall’s payout ratio is currently 293.03%.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

