Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.68. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.29 million. Research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

