Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,091.87 or 0.06880245 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $940,684.80 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 479,250 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 479,219.4210101 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,077.70589077 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,448,247.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.