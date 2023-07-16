RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,852,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RushNet Price Performance

RSHN stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,238. RushNet has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.

Get RushNet alerts:

About RushNet

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

RushNet, Inc provides beverage products in the United States and Canada. It offers cane-sugar sweetened and natural soda beverages under the Ginseng Rush, Ginseng Rush XXX, and Rush Herbal Cola trademarks. The company also offers electrolyte water under the e-Water trademark. RushNet sells its products through distributors and online.

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.