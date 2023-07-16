RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWEOY. AlphaValue downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of RWEOY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. 9,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,167. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $47.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

