Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $107.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

RHP stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,642,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,869 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

