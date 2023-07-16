Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

CRM opened at $229.33 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $232.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

